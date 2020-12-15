https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/15/heres-more-proof-that-the-transgender-movement-is-insane-and-extremely-dangerous-n1213044

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled that children under the age of 16 are “unlikely to be able to give informed consent” concerning puberty blockers.

“There will be enormous difficulties in a child under 16 understanding and weighing up this information and deciding whether to consent to the use of puberty-blocking medication,” read the ruling. “It is highly unlikely that a child aged 13 or under would be competent to give consent to the administration of puberty blockers. It is doubtful that a child aged 14 or 15 could understand and weigh the long-term risks and consequences of the administration of puberty blockers.”

The concept that young children are not mature enough to make such life-changing decisions is hardly new. There are minimum age requirements for being legally allowed to drive, purchase cigarettes or alcohol, or to be legally competent to enter into a contract.

In response to this ruling, a transgender activist known by the name Zinnia Jones says that all children should be put on puberty blockers because they can’t give informed consent to the “irreversible” changes that occur to their bodies during puberty.

“If children can’t consent to puberty blockers which pause any permanent changes even with the relevant professional evaluation, how can they consent to the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty with no professional evaluation whatsoever?” he tweeted earlier this month. He has nearly 23,000 followers.

If children can’t consent to puberty blockers which pause any permanent changes even with the relevant professional evaluation, how can they consent to the permanent and irreversible changes that come with their own puberty with no professional evaluation whatsoever? — Zinnia, adult demon female (@ZJemptv) December 2, 2020

I’m confused. If the bodily changes are irreversible after puberty, as he suggests, does that mean one can’t “transition” when they are an adult? Are you not truly transgender if you transition after puberty? Tell that to Bruce Jenner.

This goes to show you how insane transgender ideology is. It’s nonsensical and contradictory.

Oh, but Jones wasn’t finished with his nonsense.

“This is literally a position that permanent changes are fine as long as you’re not trans,” he continued. “An inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability.”

An inability to offer informed consent or understand the long-term consequences is actually an argument for putting every single cis and trans person on puberty blockers until they acquire that ability. — Zinnia, adult demon female (@ZJemptv) December 2, 2020

According to Jones, “Natal puberty became optional the moment technology became available to enable deliberate choice between natal puberty and puberty induced by cross-sex hormones.” He is literally suggesting that puberty, a natural process of human development, is being imposed on the human race against their will. Never mind that only .58 percent of Americans identify as transgender, Jones wants 100 percent of children to take dangerous puberty-blocking drugs to halt a natural process in the name of radical transgender ideology.

And yes, they are dangerous. In addition to being used as a tool of the transgender movement, Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an endocrinologist in Rocklin, Calif., told PJ Media last year that puberty blockers can actually cause a very rare disease called hypogonadotropic hypogonadism—a disease that is typically treated, not induced by choice.

“I call it a development blocker — it’s actually causing a disease,” Dr. Michael Laidlaw, an independent private practice endocrinologist in Rocklin, Calif. who consults with Sutter Roseville Medical Center, told PJ Media. The disease in question is hypogonadotropic hypogonadism. It occurs when the brain fails to send the right signal to the gonads to make the hormones necessary for development. “We’re talking about what in nature is a rare condition. In the United States, if someone has this condition it’s going to be recognized and treated so the long-term results are unknown,” the doctor explained. “It’s an area that needs to be explored further.” While endocrinologists — doctors who specialize in hormones and the endocrine system — are familiar with the disease and gladly treat it when a patient has been diagnosed, many of them are effectively causing their patients to contract the same disease in an attempt to affirm gender identity, Laidlaw said. “An endocrinologist might treat a condition where a female’s testosterone levels are going to be outside the normal range. We’ll treat that and we’re aware of metabolic problems. At the same time, an endocrinologist may be giving high levels of testosterone to a female to ‘transition’ her.” “In this case, it’s being induced by the medication,” he explained.

A recent study on puberty blockers shows that they cause massive decreases in bone density:

2020 preprint of Tavistock study on puberty blockers confirms massive decrease in bone density of patients relative to their peers. The graph shows the baseline spine bone density and then the decrease over time. /1 pic.twitter.com/L6UFuVOVpW — Michael K. Laidlaw, MD (@MLaidlawMD) December 13, 2020

While it’s not clear how many support Jones’ proposal, his ideas demonstrate a growing problem with the transgender movement. Like gay marriage before it, those who disagree with it were told that it doesn’t affect them, and to let others do what makes them happy. “Don’t like gay marriage? Don’t marry someone of the same sex,” they said. But a line started to be crossed when people with deeply held beliefs against gay marriage were forced to condone it, either by baking a wedding cake or photographing the event. Those who refuse are fined and/or forced out of business.

The transgender movement, however, is different. Unlike gay marriage, where opponents were told to simply live and let live, those who adamantly oppose the transgender movement, be it on scientific grounds or religious, or whatever reason, from the beginning aren’t allowed to turn a blind eye to it. Their compliance is demanded, either by being told to use an individual’s “preferred pronouns” or by recognizing them by their “gender identity.” It’s never been about just letting people do what makes them happy because what makes them happy is the forced acceptance of their whims about their gender.

If Jones has his way, being compelled to use “preferred pronouns” is nothing compared to having all children take puberty blockers until they’re old enough to “decide” what gender they are. Imagine being a parent and being told your child has to take dangerous puberty-blockers. Farfetched? Well, in Scotland, hate crime legislation is being considered that would punish individuals for misgendering someone.

This is what the transgender movement is. It’s not enough for them to do as they please. We cannot “live and let live” because their movement requires the whole to validate their delusions by calling them by their preferred pronouns and giving our kids puberty blockers because a mere .58 percent of people identify as transgender.

That’s insane.

As PJM’s Stephen Green noted, “What no one deserves is to be humored when they demand that we permanently alter children’s bodies — or even ‘just’ be allowed to destroy women’s sports — as part of a politically-driven effort to normalize said alienation.”

Maybe this idea of Jones’ isn’t mainstream yet, but allowing biological boys to compete in sports with biological girls wasn’t mainstream all that long ago either.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

