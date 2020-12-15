https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-stunning-revelations-of-dominion-fraud-alleged-from-antrim-county-audit-gop-yawns

“Research is ongoing. However, based on the preliminary results, we conclude that the errors are so significant that they call into question the integrity and legitimacy of the results in the Antrim County 2020 election to the point that the results are not certifiable,” reads the conclusion of a court-released audit of Dominion ballot machines. “Because the same machines and software are used in 48 other counties in Michigan, this casts doubt on the integrity of the entire election in the state of Michigan.”

The forensic audit was conducted by Russell Ramsland Jr., co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group. After thousands of votes were found to have been added to Biden’s tally in Antrim County, 13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer approved this forensic audit of the county’s Dominion election servers, compact flash cards, and memory sticks. The official story last month was that this was an honest mistake, but Ramsland, in his 18-page memo, concludes otherwise.

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” Ramsland said in his preliminary report.

“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified,” he added.

How could any American of any political ideology sit back and allow this to continue? Even putting Trump aside, why shouldn’t everyone want to get to the bottom of this?

On Nov. 6, the Detroit Free Press reported, “Political observers had expressed shock” on the morning after Election Day “when the county transferred numbers to the state showing Biden beating Trump by about 3,000 votes” in Antrim, a county Trump carried 2-1 over Hillary Clinton. At the time, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson put out a statement contending that “the erroneous reporting of unofficial results from Antrim county was a result of accidental error on the part of the Antrim County Clerk.”

Except the widespread error rate alleged by Ramsland’s audit would indicate that it’s nearly impossible this is not being done deliberately. The shifting in tabulation consists of multiple errors.

Moreover, his audit found that 68% of 15,676 individual events logged onto the server “were recorded errors.”

“These errors resulted in overall tabulation errors or ballots being sent to adjudication. This high error rates proves the Dominion Voting System is flawed and does not meet state or federal election laws,” wrote Ramsland.

“A staggering number of votes required adjudication. This was a 2020 issue not seen in previous election cycles still stored on the server. This is caused by intentional errors in the system. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, or audit trail. Our examination of the server logs indicates that this high error rate was incongruent with patterns from previous years. The statement attributing these issues to human error is not consistent with the forensic evaluation, which points more correctly to systemic machine and/or software errors. The systemic errors are intentionally designed to create errors in order to push a high volume of ballots to bulk adjudication,” he added later.

So, what are the chances we will discover all the ways they manipulated the data throughout the state and in other states that were using Dominion, such as Georgia and Nevada, as well as numerous counties in Wisconsin and Michigan? Well, you can’t audit a deleted record.

Significantly, the computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years; but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes. The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software. Removal of these files violates state law and prevents a meaningful audit, even if the Secretary wanted to conduct an audit. We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.

These are very serious allegations. Michigan election officials rigorously dispute these conclusions. Either the people behind this need to go to jail and our entire election system needs to be scrapped (and a new election must be held), or the people making these allegations should go to jail. There is no middle ground.

Congressional Republicans will be forced to certify the election results and will need to be arm themselves with the facts in order to make a proper decision. Based on fraud allegations, Republicans have cast separate ballots for electors in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Senate Republicans have an obligation to hold hearings every day for the next two weeks to determine which electors they should certify.

Sadly, the fix is already in. Nothing will ever convince them that this election is tainted. Sen. Rob Portman said on Monday “The orderly transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.”

But what do illegal mail-in ballots and questions about the actual machines that count the ballots do to democracy?

The #2 and #3 Republicans in the Senate, John Cornyn and John Thune, said that it’s time to move on. “Once the Electoral College settles the issue today, then it’s time for everybody to move on,” said Thune. But where should we move to? How can one move on from such allegations without even attempting to get to the bottom of the issue?

Moreover, in the 1876 election, Senate Republicans refused to certify the election results, which forced a grand compromise. There’s no reason that can’t happen today other than that Republicans today, as opposed to those in 1876, are in the tank for Democrats. According to these Republicans, even if Biden admitted under oath that he stole the election, there is nothing they can do to stop him from taking office at this point. That is simply not true.

Ironically, the last laugh will be on these very Senate Republicans, who, thanks to the impossible number of mail-in ballots in Georgia, will lose the twin runoff elections and with them the Senate majority. The Democrat voter fraud apparatus that they’ve been allowed to build in broad daylight does not discriminate based on what type of Republican is on the losing side of it. Fake Republicans are allowing the hole to be drilled in the same boat that carries them as well as conservative Republicans. They remain indifferent to this travesty at their own peril.

