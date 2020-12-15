https://thehill.com/homenews/house/530286-house-republican-urges-gop-lawmakers-to-join-effort-to-stop-illegitimate-biden

Rep. Mo BrooksMorris (Mo) Jackson BrooksThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – US inoculations begin; state electors certify Biden; Barr is out GOP leaders pinched by pro-Trump bid to reverse election outcome Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ala.) on Monday called on fellow House Republicans to sign on to his effort to challenge the certification of the Electoral College’s votes on Jan. 6, while blasting President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE‘s election victory as “illegitimate.”

During an interview with Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsLou Dobbs presses Stephen Miller to take up Cruz offer on Trump Lou Dobbs demands GOP help Trump fight for ‘what is rightfully his’ The Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden MORE, Brooks dismissed the idea that rejecting Electoral College submissions from states, a move that has not been made by Congress since the 1800s, was “unusual” and urged his fellow members to support the effort.

Brooks made the remarks shortly after Biden secured the number of electoral votes needed to secure his election, something expected but that received prominent media attention given President Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE‘s refusal to concede his loss.

“This is not unusual, the law is very clear, the House of Representatives in combination with the United States Senate has the lawful authority to accept or reject Electoral College submissions from states with such flawed election systems that they are not worthy of our trust,” Brooks said.

If a single U.S. senator joins Brooks in challenging the certification, it would force a debate and vote in the House and Senate. No senator has done so, and a number of Republicans the morning after Brooks spoke were signaling they did not want the party to move in that direction.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Mormon church congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote MORE on their victories.

Congressional Challenge: @RepMoBrooks calls out the GOP’s Surrender Caucus, who refuse to join in with his plan to challenge fraudulent electoral college votes. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/G4WLPSrvOO — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 14, 2020

Federal and state election officials have said that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and legal challenges by Trump and his allies have been rejected by courts.

