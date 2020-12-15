https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/15/house-republicans-call-for-eric-swalwells-removal-from-intelligence-committee-over-relations-with-chinese-spy/

House GOP members are calling for California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s removal from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence after it was revealed he maintained a political and alleged sexual relationship with Chinese spy Christine Fang.

“The House Intelligence Committee is instrumental in overseeing our national effort to counteract our chief global rival’s espionage initiatives; for one of its members to have had an undisclosed relationship with a foreign asset in the manner described by recent reports is unacceptable and dangerous,” the members wrote in a letter addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

More than 15 Republican representatives signing the letter, including Reps. Jim Banks, Chip Roy, Steve Scalise, Liz Cheney, and Paul Gossar, stated that Swalwell’s relationship poses a “national security risk” that should lead to his dismissal from the committee.

“Because of Rep. Swalwell’s position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, his close interactions with

Chinese intelligence services, however unintentional they may be, are an unacceptable national security risk,” the letter said.

“HPSCI handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses, information critical to our national defense. As such, we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee,” it continues.

Citing Pelosi’s willingness to call for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation and a broader commission to “investigate his ties to Russia” following a series of meetings between him and a Russian ambassador, the letter calls out Democrats’ hypocrisy in pursuing issues related to national security.

“By your own standards, Congressman Swalwell is unfit to serve on the Intelligence Committee,” the letter states.

“Rep. Swalwell withheld information for five years from the House Intelligence Committee about an ongoing Chinese espionage operation targeted at him and his own colleagues,” it continues. “Obviously, Rep. Swalwell’s interactions with a Chinese spy were more dangerous and unusual than AG Session’s meetings with a Russian diplomat.”

The letter concludes by noting that, instead of sharing this information, Swalwell continued to hawk the false and disproven narrative that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

Swalwell’s office refused to answer The Federalist’s questions about the extent of his relationship with Fang, ignoring allegations from sources directly familiar with the counterintelligence investigation of Fang who told The Federalist that she and Swalwell may have had a sexual relationship.

Instead, Swalwell, a leading proponent of the Russia hoax, implied on national television that the story of his connections with a Chinese spy was leaked as retaliation for his work on Trump’s impeachment.

“The wrongdoing here, Jim, is that at the same time this story was being leaked out is the time I was working on impeachment on the House intelligence and judiciary committees,” Swalwell said in an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff also did not respond to The Federalist’s questions about Swalwell’s position on the committee in light of the recent news.

When asked by The Federalist, Pelosi’s office would not say if any other Democrats sitting on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have had political or sexual relationships with foreign spies.

