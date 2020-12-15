https://www.theblaze.com/news/wanda-sykes-vote-trump-racist

Sitcom actress and stand-up comic Wanda Sykes hopped on Twitter over the weekend and accused those who voted for President Donald Trump last month of being racists.

Well, maybe Trump voters aren’t total racists, she said — but at the very least, teeny, tiny parts of them probably would give standing ovations to the Ku Klux Klan:

“Here’s the tweet. If you voted for Trump, there is a racist bone in your body,” Sykes tweeted. “It might be in your pinky toe…but it’s there. Praying for you.”

She followed that up with a tweet saying “or maybe you’re just a greedy bastard.”

What was the reaction?

The “Black-ish” cast member — who boasts over half a million Twitter followers — certainly has her fans, and a number of them jumped at the chance to give Sykes virtual fist-bumps.

But others were less than pleased, and some even offered her some facts to chew on — like the user who shot back with, “So the 19% of black males who voted for Trump, up from 13% in 2016, are racist? That’s shocking!”

Indeed, support for Trump at the polls increased among minority voters since he was first elected. He garnered 8% of the black vote in 2016 and 12% in 2020; Trump got 28% of the Latino vote in 2016 and 32% in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported.

So it may not be the best look for Sykes to essentially call a large number of black and Latino voters “racist” because they marked their boxes for Trump. Or maybe she just forgot to do her homework.

Others had the following to say to Sykes:

“You’re a hypocrite and a liar,” black conservative talk show host Jesse Lee Peterson wrote. “You need to forgive yo’ mama & yo’ daddy and overcome being such a nasty woman!”

Another user piggybacked on Peterson’s rebuttal: “Here’s the tweet. Wanda you live and work in LaLa Land (the place of make believe) and I’m supposed to believe what you say as truth? LOL Beware the children of the lie! Jesse is right the Devil is your master! And it shows!”

“Whoa. I voted for Trump mainly because of what he would do to help Black Americans, and he did not disappoint,” another commenter told Sykes. “You might want to look at [President-elect Joe] Biden’s history of racist comments and actions. Being [against] school choice is racist.”

“News flash. I voted for Trump and I’m NOT a racist. It is YOU and your ILK that keep that racist garbage going,” another user said. “You used to be my favorite person on the old Christine shows.. sound racist to you? It’s because I’m not. Sick of this race baiting by the Dems. Stop already!”

