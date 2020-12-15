https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/boko?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The extremist group Boko Haram is claiming responsibility for the abduction of hundreds of boys last week from a school in Nigeria.

More than 330 students were taken from the Government Science Secondary School in northern Katsina State on Friday by gunmen with assault rifles, according to news reports.

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday released an audio tape in which he claims responsibility for the abduction. However, the veracity of the tape has yet to be verified.

The Nigerian government and the attackers are negotiating the safe return of the boys, according to a spokesman for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. But government officials have not said whether they are talking with Boko Haram or another group.

Some of the students escaped the abduction, and government officials say they know where the others are being held captive.

The Islamic extremist group has carried out mass abduction of students before.

In April 2014, more than 270 schoolgirls were taken from their dormitory at the Government Secondary School in Chibok in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

In February 2014, 59 boys were killed during a Boko Haram attack on the Federal Government College Buni Yadi in Yobe State, according to the Associated Press.

