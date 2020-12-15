https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/systemic-purposeful-fraud-clark-county-nevada-dominion-machines-also-kicked-70-ballots-settings/

In a huge development on Monday morning, Michigan Judge Elsenheiemer gave Attorney Matthew DePerno permission to release the results of his forensic study on the Dominion Voting Machines by IT experts with the provision that he make a few redactions, which DePerno claims were “minor.”

DePerno said the redactions were “not relevant,” and that the key part of the report has been released in his bombshell report.

The report by Allied Security Operations Group was released following the hearing.

BREAKING BOMBSHELL: MI Judge Grants Attorney Matt DePerno Permission To RELEASE Results Of Forensic Examination On 16 Dominion Voting Machines In Antrim Co. [VIDEO]

From our report by Patty McMurray on Monday — After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained.

This was a very significant finding. The Dominion machines were set up to dispute 68.05 percent of all ballots. These ballots were then sent off to “another location” where people in other locations could change the votes.

This is election fraud.

And now it appears this was not an isolated incident by Dominion voting machines.

The same thing happened in Clark County Nevada — Las Vegas.

Clark County, Nevada election officials also *HAPPENED* to report an error scanning “ABOUT 70% OF BALLOTS”.🔻

DOMINION – NEVADA🚨 The error rate scanning ballots in Antrim County, Michigan was 68.05%. Dominion Voting Systems are also used in Clark County, Nevada. Clark County, Nevada election officials also *HAPPENED* to report an error scanning “ABOUT 70% OF BALLOTS”.🔻 pic.twitter.com/6kplN2dprX — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 14, 2020

As Attorney Matthew DePerno noted that this Dominion voting setting was an “intentionally and purposefully” setting error.

President Trump tweeted this morning about these tremendous problems being found with voting machines.

Tremendous problems being found with voting machines. They are so far off it is ridiculous. Able to take a landslide victory and reduce it to a tight loss. This is not what the USA is all about. Law enforcement shielding machines. DO NOT TAMPER, a crime. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

68% error rate in Michigan Voting Machines. Should be, by law, a tiny percentage of one percent. Did Michigan Secretary of State break the law? Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

