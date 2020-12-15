https://trendingpolitics.com/ivanka-trump-puts-rubio-on-notice-hints-she-may-primary-him-in-222/

Another Trump family member appears to be considering jumping into politics.

A new report alleges that First Daughter Ivanka Trump may be preparing to challenge Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, who is up for re-election in 2022.

“Assuming she’s not interested in a low-profile political office, that would leave the United States Senate as a possibility,” said Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times political editor.

“Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But I wouldn’t think Rubio would deter her if she wanted to run. The last time Marco Rubio ran against a Trump in Florida, in the 2016 presidential primary, Rubio was crushed by 19 percentage points,” Smith added.

“Normally, you’d expect a credible candidate for US Senate to spend years building a political and financial network, but those normal rules would not apply to Ivanka,” he said. “I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for US Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State.”

From CNN:

"Assuming she's not interested in a low-profile political office, that would leave the United States Senate as a possibility," said Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times political editor and now consultant with Mercury Public Affairs. "Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But I wouldn't think Rubio would deter her if she wanted to run. The last time Marco Rubio ran against a Trump in Florida, in the 2016 presidential primary, Rubio was crushed by 19 percentage points."

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump is considering running for Senate in the North Carolina race in 2022, according to the New York Times.

Lara Trump worked as a senior adviser on the 2020 Trump campaign, playing a visible role on the campaign trail and as a star in a lot of the campaign’s online content.

