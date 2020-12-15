https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/james-woods-nails-meme-joe-biden-chinas-chairman-xi-responses-priceless/
Actor James Woods on Twitter hit another one out of the park.
Today’s tweet concerns Joe Biden and his relationship with China:
Dim sum and dimwit… pic.twitter.com/bRFQ8PN4GR
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 14, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
The first response was priceless:
TRENDING: BREAKING BOMBSHELL: MI Judge Grants Attorney Matt DePerno Permission To RELEASE Results Of Forensic Examination On 16 Dominion Voting Machines In Antrim Co. [VIDEO]
— Otto Huang (@OttoHuang120) December 15, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Is Biden Xi’x pet?
— Flyin Ha-Y-an (@Kbizzzz12345) December 14, 2020
A romance made in heaven:
— Karlos??? (@BisforBarlos) December 14, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Of course, it takes a village:
— Hoss 🎄 (@Hoss21_) December 14, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
These would really be funny if they weren’t so true:
— The Shadow 🇧🇷🇮🇹🇺🇸🇮🇱✝️ (@Chuto_o_balde) December 14, 2020
The fraud includes China:
Advertisement – story continues below
— Hachisan 🎖️🎖️ 台獨頑固份子 No. 426-426 🎖️🎖️ (@Hachisa82911289) December 15, 2020
Of course China was involved:
— Flyin Ha-Y-an (@Kbizzzz12345) December 14, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below