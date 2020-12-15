https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/james-woods-nails-meme-joe-biden-chinas-chairman-xi-responses-priceless/

Actor James Woods on Twitter hit another one out of the park.

Today’s tweet concerns Joe Biden and his relationship with China:

Dim sum and dimwit… pic.twitter.com/bRFQ8PN4GR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 14, 2020

The first response was priceless:

TRENDING: BREAKING BOMBSHELL: MI Judge Grants Attorney Matt DePerno Permission To RELEASE Results Of Forensic Examination On 16 Dominion Voting Machines In Antrim Co. [VIDEO]

Is Biden Xi’x pet?

A romance made in heaven:

Of course, it takes a village:

These would really be funny if they weren’t so true:

The fraud includes China:

Of course China was involved:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

