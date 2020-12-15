https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/12/15/jill-biden-wants-us-to-call-her-dr-s-heres-a-look-at-her-ed-d-position-paper-to-receive-that-doctorate-n294848
About The Author
Related Posts
Whoops: Bill Clinton's Former 'Body Man' Drops Big News About Clinton and Epstein Island
December 2, 2020
Louisville Mayor Just Cured Racism With Major Declaration
December 2, 2020
Sources Say Eric Swalwell Had Sexual Relationship with Chinese Spy, He Continues to Not Deny It
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy