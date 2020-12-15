https://mediarightnews.com/jim-jordan-wonders-why-hunter-biden-requested-joe-biden-have-a-key-to-the-office-if-he-had-nothing-to-do-with-his-business-dealings/

Last week, we reported that Hunter Biden is under investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

New details have emerged on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings involving an email which shows that he wanted to have keys made for his “office mates – Joe and Jill Biden.”

Ohio House Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted out earlier and wondered, “If Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, then why did Hunter request that his dad have a key to the office?”

Jordan also asked, “And better yet, why doesn’t the media cover the story?”

If Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, then why did Hunter request that his dad have a key to the office? And better yet, why doesn’t the media cover the story? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 14, 2020

In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Jordan said, “The other thing the press didn’t cover, and there is no one can convince me that they didn’t know this, the press didn’t bring out the fact that Hunter Biden was under investigation this fall.”

“A disservice to the American people, they should have known that information prior to a major election:” Rep. @Jim_Jordan reacts to new details emerging on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings on @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/MFeouAHLTf — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) December 14, 2020

“No one was willing to dig into the fact that the FBI had the laptop for a year, no one was willing to dig into the fact and find out if he was under investigation and that is a disservice to the American people,” Jordan added.

On Friday, The Daily Caller reported on a Sept. 20, 2017 email which showed Hunter Biden requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle, Jim Biden, to the general manager, Cecilia Browning, at the House of Sweden — a building in Washington, D.C., which contains multiple office suites, as well as a number of embassies.

Hunter Biden also listed Gongwen Dong, who he identified as the “emissary” for the chairman of the now-bankrupt Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC to have keys as well.