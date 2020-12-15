https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-admits-bit-cold-coughing-nonstop-speech/

78-year-old Joe Biden coughed his way through a press conference where he prematurely declared victory on Monday evening.

Biden was coughing nonstop as he delivered his speech.

Everyone noticed and many people thought he may have Covid.

After coughing and clearing his throat dozens of times, Biden wrapped up his short speech and shuffled away from the lectern.

Joe Biden looked feeble as he stiffly shuffled out of the room with his wife Jill guiding him.

Biden is not well and he admitted to having a ‘bit of a cold’ during a call with one of his only supporters after his speech.

Virtually no one watched Biden’s speech but he supposedly got 80 million votes.

“Thank you, I have a little bit of a cold, I’m sorry, but look, you know, you did it, you did it, not a joke,” Biden said to a caller.

“This campaign for president was more like the first time I ran as a 29-year-old for the Senate. I believed that ordinary folks and extraordinary folks would get together and make this work. You didn’t let us down. You didn’t let the country down. I really mean it, think about it,” Biden said.

Biden shuffled away then snapped back at Fox News reporter Peter Doocey for shouting questions about Hunter Biden.

