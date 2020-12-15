https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-defeated-teleprompter-calls-jon-ossoff-jon-orsoff-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden held a parking lot rally for Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

The corrupt Democrat machine in Georgia is currently working to steal the twin senate runoff and take control of senate.

Since Joe Biden is the most popular and charismatic Democrat in world history, only a few of his supporters showed up.

More Trump supporters showed up to the Democrat rally.

The pro-Trump contingent is here as well, megaphone in hand pic.twitter.com/0DWbxFbqXl — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) December 15, 2020

Joe Biden sounded hoarse as he yelled into the microphone on Tuesday.

Biden got defeated by his teleprompter…AGAIN and called Jon Ossoff “Jon Orsoff.”

And we’re supposed to believe this idiot got 81 million votes.

WATCH:

Joe Biden defeated by the teleprompter AGAIN! Calls Jon Ossoff “Jon Orsoff”pic.twitter.com/F2huNNASBR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 15, 2020

