Joe Biden, the most popular and charismatic Democrat in world history, is holding a parking lot rally for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

Here is Pratt Pullman Yards in Atlanta where the rally is being held today.

It looks like a condemned building.

At Pullman Yard in downtown Atlanta, where President-elect Biden is en route to speak at a rally for the Dem Senate candidates. Unrelated: scenes from the Hunger Games were filmed here. pic.twitter.com/EQC0O22FqR — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) December 15, 2020

Here is another shot of the crowd.

The media is lying to you. They are purposely hiding this pitiful event from the public eye.–

They want you to believe this senile man got 81 million votes!

According to 11Alive:

Biden will headline the Dec. 15 drive-in rally for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock at Pullman Yard, the Business Chronicle reported, citing Atlanta City Councilor Natalyn M. Archibong’s post on the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Facebook page. The event, according to the post, is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. 11Alive reached out to the Biden team to independently verify the details, but they did not share them.

