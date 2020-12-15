http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_ZE1OVEeoLs/

Kamala Harris remembered the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary attack by pushing gun control “to keep our children safe.”

On Monday she tweeted:

Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020

The “common-sense gun safety” being pushed for the Biden administration includes a ban on the sale of firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons,” as well as a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and the implementation of universal background checks.

These types of gun controls have been pursued by Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) at the federal level for years and they have been in place in New York since 2013.

In New York City, the laws are correlating with gun violence at record levels. Despite the bans and background check requirements, shootings are on track to break a 14-year high in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) NYC.

When the heinous attack on Sandy Hook Elementary occurred, teachers and staff were unarmed, and there were no armed resource officers on campus. In fact, the Sandy Hook Advisory Commission concluded the attacker had over nine minutes inside the school without armed resistance.

But on April 13, 2019, Harris made clear her position that teachers should get a raise rather than a gun.

One of the “gun safety” pledges of the incoming Biden administration is to “prohibit the use of federal funds to arm or train educators to discharge firearms.”

The Biden campaign page says, “We should be passing rational gun laws, not requiring educators who already have too much on their plates to also protect the safety of their students.”

