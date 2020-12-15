https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/15/kayleigh-mcenany-and-others-let-nyt-reporter-know-female-biden-staffers-who-have-kids-and-an-intense-job-arent-alone/

A piece in Glamour magazine about Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon caught the attention of New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman:

Putting aside everything else, it is rare to hear a woman speaking unapologetically and unselfconsciously about life having kids and an intense job. The kind of thing men aren’t often asked to think twice about but women are always expected to https://t.co/k7ZUJcqCHE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 16, 2020

Yeah, that’s not exactly an uncommon thing, not that the MSM would care to notice:

Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, Mercedes Schlapp, Ivanka Trump, and Kayleigh McEnany don’t exist then I guess… https://t.co/KNpLloBKlm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 16, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany let Glamour and the NYT reporter know Biden staffers aren’t the first to face that challenge:

Abigail Marone joined in:

Have you heard of Kayleigh McEnany and Sarah Sanders? https://t.co/WNMFaOmL5y — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) December 16, 2020

Just imagine the media takes on this issue if Trump headed up a democratic administration.

1980 called and wants its headline back… Seriously, it’s 2020!! There are hard working moms all over the world and many in the current administration. — Bethany 🇺🇸 (@adoseofbethany) December 16, 2020

You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/GJ5YkH3Ch9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett says Hi 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IYHbsHgzyL — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) December 16, 2020

I couldn’t find the Glamour interview/profile of @KellyannePolls. Weird, you’d think they would’ve done one, if only to celebrate the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign while raising kids. Apparently leftists didn’t think twice about this just 4 years ago… https://t.co/4FmX5WU63t — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 16, 2020

I’m old enough to remember being told no one gives an F about ACB’s accomplishments as a working mother. https://t.co/2SYR3ZNtMZ — Kayla Elizabeth, BA, MA dropout (@VixenRogue) December 16, 2020

But no, there isn’t a media bias… why do you ask? *Eye roll*

