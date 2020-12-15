https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/15/kayleigh-mcenany-and-others-let-nyt-reporter-know-female-biden-staffers-who-have-kids-and-an-intense-job-arent-alone/

A piece in Glamour magazine about Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon caught the attention of New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman:

Yeah, that’s not exactly an uncommon thing, not that the MSM would care to notice:

Kayleigh McEnany let Glamour and the NYT reporter know Biden staffers aren’t the first to face that challenge:

Abigail Marone joined in:

Just imagine the media takes on this issue if Trump headed up a democratic administration.

But no, there isn’t a media bias… why do you ask? *Eye roll*

