https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/lara-trump-calls-out-cnns-jake-tapper-sudden-acknowledgment-biden-business

Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump is calling out CNN anchor Jake Tapper for just recently reporting on the business relationship between China and several members of the Biden family.

During a recent TV appearance on Tapper’s “State of the Union,” Trump, also a daughter-in-law to the president, said that Joe Biden would not have acted as President Trump had, by suspending travel to and from China during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of the interview, Trump said Biden would not have shut down travel between the U.S. and China, “especially now when we know it’s been very lucrative (for) Joe Biden and his family.”

Trump was making reference to the dozens of reports of relationships between members of the Biden family – specifically Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden – who have profited from Chinese business dealings.

Tapper dismissed Trump’s comments, shaking his head and saying, “I don’t know what that means. I don’t know what that means.”

But last week after federal investigators announced that Hunter Biden’s tax returns are under investigation, purportedly in part over China deals, Tapper tweeted a link to the CNN article covering the investigation with a caption that read, “Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China.”

Trump seized the opportunity to revisit their TV exchange, tweeting, “Glad you finally figured out ‘what that means.'”

