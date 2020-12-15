https://www.theblaze.com/news/tom-cruise-audio-coronavirus-rant

Hollywood movie superstar Tom Cruise was caught on an audio recording berating people on his movie set in Britain for not following coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

The expletive-filled audio was published by The Sun, a London-based newspaper, and quickly went viral on social media Tuesday.

“We’re the gold standard!” yells Cruise on the recording that lasts more than two minutes.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! And I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies!” he continued.

“We are creating thousands of jobs you m****rf***ers!” yelled Cruise.

“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone!” he added.

Further along in the recording he says that he is trying to protect people’s jobs.

“No apologies! You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down! It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education!” he yelled.

“That’s what I sleep with every night!” he added. “The future of this f***ing industry!”

Cruise was filming “Mission: Impossible 7” when he excoriated the crew members for endangering the movie by not following the coronavirus guidelines. “Mission: Impossible 7” is set to release on Nov. 19, 2021.

What was the reaction?

Some on social media, like epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, praised Cruise for taking the guidelines seriously and trying to hold people accountable.

“He actually puts up some good arguments that literally the entire Hollywood film industry and thousands of people’s livelihoods are on the line,” he tweeted.

Others scolded those praising Cruise over the accusations of abuse against the Church of Scientology that Cruise belongs to and has promoted for so many years.

