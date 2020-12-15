https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/12/15/lol-lincoln-projects-steve-schmidt-announces-that-hes-registering-as-a-democrat-n295312
About The Author
Related Posts
Whoops, Could It Be an Antifa Super Spreader Event?
December 9, 2020
NY Times Blows It Yet Again: Want Vaccines At All? Protect Intellectual Property Rights
December 9, 2020
Everything Is Really Insane Right Now, So Here's a Pound Cake Recipe
December 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy