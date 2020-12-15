https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/looking-forward-to-you-finally-shutting-the-fk-up-rob-reiner-learns-the-hard-way-why-calling-trump-supporters-lunatics-is-a-bad-idea/

Raise your hand if you can’t wait for Rob Reiner to go back to being an irrelevant Hollywood turd we all forget about sooner than later. Gotta be honest, if we’re looking for a silver lining around this whole Biden debacle it’s that lunatics like Meathead will have to go back to talking to themselves in their basement because nobody will care about what they have to say if they’re not hating on Trump and his supporters 24/7.

Reiner had to get another lame dig in … which as usual, didn’t go well for him:

Now that McConnell has acknowledged that Joe Biden will be our President, the lunatic fringe can go back to being what they’ve always been, lunatics. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 15, 2020

Lunatics.

Really, lunatic?

Someone, please, get this guy a mirror.

A BIG ONE.

Not before.

Not now.

Not ever.

Looking forward to you shutting the f*ck up for the next 4 years, Meathead. https://t.co/ksziNzmhw6 — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) December 15, 2020

THIS!!! ^

The “lunatic fringe” isn’t exclusive to one side https://t.co/fy2aejbi0q — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 15, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

F off Meathead — EJM1963WI 🏌️ (@ejm1963) December 15, 2020

And curtain.

***

