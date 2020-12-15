https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/lord-have-mercy-in-case-you-didnt-think-jeffrey-toobin-was-a-total-pos-look-at-this-2015-interview-about-his-mothers-death-and-his-brother/
Ummm … yikes.
And here we just thought Jeffrey Toobin was a pervert who masturbated during Zoom work calls and tried to get his partner’s daughter to have an abortion after he had an affair with her. Appears he also has a brother he’d rather forget about.
A brother with Down syndrome.
As we said, yikes:
Lord, have mercy. pic.twitter.com/yy1zWRPRxD
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 15, 2020
Could it have been an oversight? Could he actually not know about his brother with a disability?
Or is he just a garbage human being?
I’ve seen sacks of poo with more character than @JeffreyToobin.
— Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) December 15, 2020
My God
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) December 15, 2020
That is heartbreaking
— ML (@just_mindy) December 15, 2020
does … does he not know, or is he a full participant in othering his own brother?
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 15, 2020
How could he not know? I mean, I guess there’s an off chance but if the author of this knew…
— Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) December 15, 2020
holding out hope for a “Rain Man” scenario.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 15, 2020
Yeah, we’re not exactly holding out any hope for Toobin being of good character at this point in the game.
this is disgusting
— Ryan Kirk (@rok300) December 15, 2020
Wow that tells you a lot about somebody and their character or lack there of
— somedaygirl (@somedaygirl) December 15, 2020
It does indeed.
Sadly this seems totally in character for Jeffrey.
And CNN still loves the guy.
