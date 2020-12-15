https://www.theblaze.com/news/louis-farrakhan-covid-vaccine-white-devils

Louis Farrakhan has

suggested to his Nation of Islam followers that they should not receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

He also referred to white people as “devils” and “crackers.”

What are the details?

In an hour-plus-long speech, the 87-year-old told his followers that any coronavirus vaccines would be a “toxic waste” that would ultimately damage the black community.

The speech, delivered at a virtual event for the National Afrikan/Black Leadership Summit, saw Farrakhan complain about the agenda set by healthcare experts in administering mass vaccinations.

“We are so frightened over this COVID, now they’re getting us ready for this vaccine,” he said. “How could you allow him to stick a needle into you, saying he’s helping you?”



Farrakhan also said that he doesn’t believe that the vaccines will be helpful, and in fact, will only serve to hurt blacks.

“Those of you who are health professionals, they want you to take it first,” he said.

“You notice they’re offering you money now?” Farrakhan continued, appearing to refer to Democratic presidential candidate John Delany, who once proposed paying people $1,500 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “This devil … offers you $1,000 or $1,500 to take a shot. They give you free shots of toxic waste.”

According to the Daily Caller, Farrakhan also referred to white people as “devils” and “crackers” and said that black families should not send their children to school if they are required to vaccinate.

“Tell the cracker: I ain’t coming to your school,” he added.

According to a recent

Pew Research poll, just 42% of black Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when compared to 61% of white Americans and 83% of Asian-Americans.







Minister Louis Farrakhan Message To The Black Community 12/12/2020



www.youtube.com



What else?



This isn’t the first time Farrakhan has blasted COVID-19 vaccines.

In July, he

accused Dr. Anthony Fauci and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates of planning to “depopulate the earth” with a coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking from the Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago, Farrakhan urged African leaders and Nation of Islam followers to turn down an offer to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I say to my brothers and sisters in Africa, if they come up with a vaccine, be careful,” he said. “Don’t let them vaccinate you with their history of treachery through vaccines, through medication. … Do not take their medication.” “They’re making money now, plotting to give seven billion, five-hundred million people a vaccination.

“Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Melinda — you want to depopulate the Earth,” Farrakhan continued. “What the hell gave you that right? Who are you to sit down with your billion to talk about who can live, and who should die?”

“That’s why your world is coming to an end quickly, because you have sentenced billions to death, but God is now sentencing you to the death that you are sentencing to others,” he added.

