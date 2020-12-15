https://www.theblaze.com/news/networks-ignore-sexual-harassment-allegations-against-cuomo

The newscasts for CBS, NBC, and ABC were silent Sunday night following news of the sexual harassment allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

What’s a brief history here?

Lindsey Boylan, a former Cuomo aide, said that her ex-boss was guilty of sexually harassing her.

Boylan served as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser in Cuomo’s administration from 2015 until October 2018.

Cuomo has since denied all of Boylan’s allegations against him.

What are the details?

According to a Tuesday report from the

New York Post, those networks by Monday morning hadn’t even reported on the allegations.

Newsbusters reported that three major networks’ morning shows — NBC’s “Today,” CBS’ “This Morning,” and ABC’s “Good Morning America” — “all avoided the accusations against the governor, despite a combined six hours of available air time.”

Fox News on Monday also reported that “transcripts revealed that CNN and MSNC didn’t mention Boylan’s claims during the 24-hour period following her shocking tweet.”

On Sunday, Boylan — who is running as a Democratic candidate for Manhattan Borough president — tweeted, “Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

She added, “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman. I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

What else?

This isn’t the first time that Boylan has spoken out about what it was like to work for Cuomo.

Earlier in December, she blasted Cuomo’s office as being a “toxic” work environment, and proclaimed that many people were “deathly afraid of him.”

“Most toxic team environment? Working for [Cuomo],” Boylan said. “I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at Friendly’s as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. … If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.”

She later added, “Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this … it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed. I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled — fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!”

The former aide concluded, “Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting.”

