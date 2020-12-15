https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/rep-omar-telling-biden-use-executive-power-create-economy-works-everyone

During an interview today on MSNBC’s program “Live With Ayman Mohyeldin” Rep. Ilhan Omar basically told the host that progressives like herself were telling Joe Biden to use executive power to reshape the economy so it “works for everyone.”

Omar and her friends also want Biden to use executive power to declare an emergency over “climate change” and to reshape the country accordingly.

Watch:

If President Trump had tried to use executive power in the way Omar is asking Biden to do the Democrats and the media would have gone insane with rage and called him a nazi dictator or something similar.

But with Biden they’re encouraging it. Sad, disgusting and entirely predictable.

Read the whole thing, it’s important to know how these people think:

OMAR: “—to see how diligently they have worked to expedite the transition process even though they have been faced with so many obstacles.

As progressives, you know, we are still pushing to see more of us as part of the transition team, and we’ll continue to do that.

You know, we recently led a petition asking the administration to look at what they can accomplish in the first 100 days with their executive power.

We continue to push for more people who are willing to fight for real progress in this country to be included in the transition. And we’re just waiting to see, you know, what happens in the next couple of weeks as we gear up to see them get sworn in.”

MOHYELDIN: “And let me ask you really quickly, what are your priorities, and that of other progressive members of the Democratic Party beyond just representation, but in terms of agenda?”

OMAR: “So, what we’re asking for the incoming administration is to come into this with eyes wide open.

We recognize that the Republican Party will do everything that they can in their power to make sure this president is not successful.

They have said they might begin to work with him in six months. We know that what gets accomplished in the first 100 days are important for an administration and we’re asking, you know, President-Elect Biden and Harris to use their executive power in increasing the minimum wage to $15 for federal workers.

We’re asking them to use their executive power to declare the climate crisis as a national emergency.

We’re asking them to use their executive power in strengthening OSHA protections.

We’re asking them to use their executive power in, you know, reinstating things like Temporary Protection Status for so many people in our country.

There are so many things that need to get done in regards to undoing the damage that has been done in the last four years. Also, in stabilizing our country in regards to the economy and the Coronavirus.

But we also have an opportunity to leap into the future as we look at what it means to create an economy that works for everyone.”

