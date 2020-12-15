https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/marxists-never-rest-leftist-attorneys-demand-ken-paxton-18-attorneys-general-supported-texas-case-disciplined/

They stole the election.

Gave it to a dementia patient in his basement.

Then they lie about it and mock you for questioning their in-your-face and on-camera election fraud.

And now when you question their fraudulent election that was stolen from the people — They want you punished.

We are up against evil.

And later on today some jackass “fact-checker” will say we have no proof of fraud — besides the videotape, the IT inspection of the Dominion machines and the over 1,000 witnesses

Now they want to punish the Attorneys General who stood up for truth.

We are up against evil.

An attorney group claims Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the 18 attorneys general who joined his failed original action requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the 2020 presidential election results in four swing states should be disciplined. https://t.co/TgByPvR6Y0

— Law360 (@Law360) December 15, 2020

