Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) congratulated President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Mormon church congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote MORE on Tuesday, marking the first time he has directly acknowledged their victory.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said.

McConnell added that “many of us hoped that the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20.”

The GOP leader’s remarks come a day after the Electoral College officially certified Biden’s win and a growing number of Republican senators, including most of the Senate GOP leadership team, acknowledged him as the president-elect. McConnell didn’t respond to questions about Biden’s status on Monday.

McConnell also gave Harris a shoutout on Tuesday, saying that “Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

.@senatemajldr: “So, as of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect… The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/4S7Xv7otsH — CSPAN (@cspan) December 15, 2020

While McConnell has now congratulated Biden, neither House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyRep. Paul Mitchell leaving GOP Members of both parties hail Supreme Court decision Pelosi: GOP ‘brought dishonor to the House’ for supporting election lawsuit MORE (R-Calif.) nor House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Today: Vaccine distribution starts, Electoral College meets. Sunday shows – Focus shifts to vaccine rollout Wallace grills Scalise on Texas lawsuit: ‘You were talking about disenfranchising the 10 million Biden voters’ MORE (R-La.) have acknowledged him as president-elect.

McConnell and Biden have a decades-long relationship, including cutting deals together during the Obama administration and serving together in the Senate.

Control of the Senate next year will be determined by two runoff elections in Georgia in January. If Republicans keep control of the Senate, they will have the ability to stonewall Biden’s nominations and legislative agenda. Even if Democrats win the chamber, he’ll still need McConnell’s cooperation on most legislation.

Biden disclosed on Monday night that he’s already spoken to seven Senate Republicans, but didn’t mention McConnell. Spokespeople for the GOP leader declined to comment when asked if they’ve already spoken to the White House, or if the president was given a heads up about his floor speech.

McConnell has refused for weeks to directly acknowledge Biden as the president-elect.

“This has become a weekly ritual. The Electoral College is going to meet on the 14th and cast a vote and we’re going to have a swearing in of the next president on the 20th of January. Why don’t we concentrate on what we have to do the next two weeks?” he said when asked last week during a press conference if he considered Biden to be president-elect.

McConnell’s congratulations to Biden on Tuesday came at the tail end of a speech in which he touted President Trump Donald TrumpHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote MORE‘s accomplishments.

“I look forward to finishing our next 36 days strong with President Trump,” McConnell said. “Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.”

McConnell’s remarks immediately drew attention from Democrats.

Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinBipartisan group splitting 8 billion coronavirus proposal into two bills Window quickly closing for big coronavirus deal On The Money: Coronavirus relief talks stall as liability issue foils negotiators | Sanders, Hawley promise fight to secure stimulus checks | Senate passes bill to avert shutdown MORE (D-Ill.) said McConnell’s remarks reflected the “reality” of the election and the “finality” that the Electoral College vote has on the election.

“I thank those that have stepped forward to acknowledge the reality of a new president,” Durbin said.

Updated at 10:58 a.m.

