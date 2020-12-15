https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530327-mcconnell-urges-gop-senators-not-to-object-to-electoral-college-vote

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Top GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) is urging Republicans not to object during Congress’s count and certification of the Electoral College vote next month.

McConnell’s comments were made during a caucus call on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the call, and come as House Republicans are eyeing a challenge to the results on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress.

A Republican senator who participated in the call said that McConnell, Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneTop GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers call for action after ‘devastating’ cyberattack on federal government | US cyber agency issues emergency directive following hacks | FTC opens privacy study into major internet platforms MORE (R-S.D.) and Senate Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntTop GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Window quickly closing for big coronavirus deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much MORE (R-Mo.) all urged colleagues not to object to states’ electoral votes when they are received on the House floor next month.

McConnell warned that any GOP senator who signed onto a House Republican objection to a state’s electoral votes would then force the Senate to debate and vote on the objection, putting fellow GOP senators in a bad position.

The GOP leader said an objection “isn’t in the best interest of everybody.”

No Senate Republicans indicated during the call that they are currently planning to object.

“Not that I heard,” said Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsBig banks get a big break on pending whistleblower law Hillicon Valley: Government used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 | Defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal, includes White House cyber czar position | Officials warn hackers are targeting vaccine supply chain Defense policy bill would create new cyber czar position MORE (R-S.D.), asked if anyone indicated that they would object during the call.

Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoTop GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote Government spending bill to include bipartisan energy provisions Wyoming mask mandate backed by GOP lawmakers goes into effect MORE (Wyo.), the No. 3 GOP senator, added that he hasn’t “heard of any” GOP senator willing to object next month.

“I think that there was encouragement on the phone for us to accept the result, as much as it’s not what we, you know, would have envisioned for the next four years, and to try to do what’s best for American people, which is to look forward,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoTop GOP senators acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College vote GOP hopes for escape hatch from showdown with Trump Biden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him MORE (R-W.Va.) said about the call.

Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – US inoculations begin; state electors certify Biden; Barr is out GOP leaders pinched by pro-Trump bid to reverse election outcome Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ala.) has said he will object as part of next month’s Electoral College count, and is likely to gain support from other Trump allies in the House.

But to successfully force a debate and vote on his objection he’ll need support from at least one GOP senator. That’s only happened twice since 1887, according to the Congressional Research Service.

No Republican senator has joined Brooks, though a few conservatives, including Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleySenate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes On The Money: Bipartisan group unveils two-part 8B COVID package | The push for stimulus checks | Progressives frustrated with representation in Biden Cabinet MORE (Mo.), Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes This week: Congress braces for chaotic finish Trump allies in Congress to challenge election results: report MORE (Wis.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes This week: Congress braces for chaotic finish Trump allies in Congress to challenge election results: report MORE (Ky.), haven’t ruled it out.

A growing number of Senate Republicans are acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHogan on Republicans who won’t accept election result: ‘They are out of runway’ Biden rips Trump’s refusal to concede after Electoral College vote Senate GOP warns Biden against picking Sally Yates as attorney general MORE as the winner of the November election, including McConnell, who congratulated him from the Senate floor on Tuesday, one day after the Electoral College voters gathered to make their votes. Biden and McConnell had their first known conversation since the election on Tuesday.

Top Senate Republicans have also publicly pushed back against talk of trying to object to the election results next month. McConnell didn’t address the issue during a press conference on Tuesday.

Blunt, the chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, said Thune had explained to GOP senators “the futility” of objecting to any state’s electoral votes next month.

Thune on Monday said the effort was “not going anywhere.”

If both a House member and senator object, the two chambers would have to meet separately, debate the issue and then have a majority in both chambers vote to uphold the objection to a state’s slate. A lawmaker has never been able to successfully throw out a state’s results.

The uphill effort, members of GOP leadership warn, will only result in delaying the inevitable outcome.

“It creates a debate that has a certain outcome and that will certainly fail,” Blunt said. “I certainly don’t see any merit in that.”

Blunt, who also addressed GOP colleagues during the call, said the tallying of electoral votes during a joint session “should be very non-controversial.”

He noted that Biden dismissed objections to electoral votes when the joint session tallied the results of the 2016 election and that not a single senator signed onto an objection four years ago.

“If you view the Electoral College vote as determinative, the receiving of those votes in the joint session should be very non-controversial,” he said. “I think objecting serves no purpose.”

