Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pledged Tuesday that Congress will pass a coronavirus stimulus bill before concluding its year-end session.

“We are going to stay until we get a COVID package,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday. “No matter how long it takes.”

Talks for new aid have stalled the past several months. McConnell suggested the eventual deal likely will omit lawsuit liability protections and new funding for state, local, and tribal governments – items on which Democrats and Republicans have failed to agree.

“Let’s put aside the things we can’t agree on and do the things we can,” McConnell said.

With President-elect Joe Biden in support of another COVID relief package, McConnell said the remaining issues can be discussed next year.

Most Senate Democrats oppose the liability protections for employers against COVID-related lawsuits, which McConnell has proposed. Many Republicans have said assisting state governments would result in states using the money on non-virus-related priorities.

“We all know the new administration will be asking for yet another package,” McConnell said, per the Business Insider. “It’s not like we won’t have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future.”

McConnell planned to meet later Tuesday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“I assure you, we’re not leaving until we’ve finished this package,” McConnell said.

