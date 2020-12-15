https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcenany-gives-fact-check-to-news-orgs-that-cast-doubt-on-trump-delivering-a-vaccine-this-year

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany fact checked the media on Tuesday over previous claims that numerous news organizations made earlier in the year that cast doubt on President Donald Trump previously saying that he thought a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready this year.

“Yesterday, the United States witnessed a medical miracle,” McEnany said. “The first doses of a COVID vaccine were administered to frontline workers across the country. The President promised a safe and effective vaccine in record time, and President Trump delivered.”

“Earlier this year, we heard from several news outlets and so-called fact checks that President Trump would need, ‘a miracle,’ to be right. That was an NBC News article,” she continued. “We were told, according to Healthline, ‘A vaccine will still take more than a year to develop.’ USA Today, warned us that, ‘Despite medical researchers’ progress, the vaccine,’ quote, ‘was more than a year away.’ And National Geographic even told us that achieving a vaccine within, ‘a year to 18 months would be absolutely unprecedented.’”

“These reports deserve their own fact check: False,” she continued. “President Trump has not only been the optimist, hopeful to achieve a vaccine by year’s end. He has also been a leader. Through Operation Warp Speed, President Trump, the businessman and the President, as the innovator, has succeeded.”

WATCH:

Press Sec @kayleighmcenany just listed all of the media’s “fact checks” that were completely wrong about Trump “not being able to deliver a vaccine by year’s end” while the media had no choice but to sit there and listen. pic.twitter.com/tfDZzAe1En — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 15, 2020

McEnany continued:

President Trump directed military logistics experts at the Department of Defense to partner with health experts at Health and Human Services to ensure prompt delivery of vaccines and equipment. This includes the appointment of four-star General Perna who oversees the global supply chain and readiness for the United States Army as Operation Warp Speed’s Chief Operating Officer. The Trump Administration supported clinical trials by working to enroll participants through NIH-funded COVID protection networks and provided funding and technical support through the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. President Trump also directed industrial scale manufacturing of vaccines to take place at its own risk, before knowing whether these vaccines would be successful. It was a novel approach, indeed, to vaccine development, led by President Trump. The results of these historic investments will benefit the American people and will mark the beginning of the end of the pandemic. As the first doses of the vaccine are delivered and administered, we urge all Americans to continue to wash your hands, socially distance, wear a mask when you are able to do so. We also encourage those at the state level to improve the early and aggressive use of monoclonal antibody treatments, especially among vulnerable Americans. The Trump Administration led the way, approving monoclonal antibody treatments for outpatient use, issuing two emergency use authorizations in November. Additionally, through HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, monoclonal antibody patient courses have been allocated to all 50 states. Together, these steps can play a significant role, changing the course of the virus. Thank you to President Trump, and with that, I will take questions.

