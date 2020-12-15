http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pWxutEWCb8k/

After weeks of public patience regarding the results of the U.S. presidential election, Mexico’s president congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden Tuesday.

On Monday night, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) sent a letter to Biden congratulating and expressing goodwill. AMLO asked for the U.S. to respect Mexico’s rule of law, sovereignty, and a commitment non-intervention.

Les comparto la carta de felicitación enviada por el Presidente de la República, Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, al Presidente Electo de los Estados Unidos de América Joseph Biden. pic.twitter.com/fpzyNh31IW — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) December 15, 2020

The topics of rule of law and sovereignty come weeks after AMLO’s administration executed a diplomatic and media storm to successfully pressure the U.S. to release a former secretary of defense accused of taking bribes and working with cartels. The U.S. Department of Justice dismissed all charges against former Mexican Secretary of Defense General Salvador Cienfuegos and turned him over to Mexican authorities, who immediately released him while they “investigate.”

Also in recent days, Mexico’s Senate voted on a bill to restrict U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agents operating in that nation. As part of the proposed law, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry would control the activities and information obtained by U.S. agents. Mexican authorities would disclose any meetings and intelligence sharing. The bill is seen by some as a bold move to impede further U.S. investigations into Mexican officials.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

