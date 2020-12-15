https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/mitch-mcconnell-congratulates-president-elect-joe-biden-us-senate-floor-despite-voting-irregularities-fraud/

Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on the US Senate floor on Tuesday.

McConnell has never been a huge supporter of President Trump or his grassroots supporters. But he has been benefitted from President Trump’s popularity like every Republican in office today.

Senator Mitch McConnell: “The Electoral College has spoken … Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden.”

It’s not clear how McConnell supporting election fraud and Joe Biden will help the two GOP Senators in Georgia in their runoff elections in 3 weeks.

BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader McConnell: “The Electoral College has spoken … Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Biden.” pic.twitter.com/9Vl9bSW4aV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 15, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It should be noted that McConnell’s wife Elaine Chou is famous for her business dealings with China.

The post Mitch McConnell Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden on Senate Floor Despite Voting Irregularities and Fraud – His Wife Is Famous for Her Business Deals with China appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

