https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/15/more-good-news-fda-finds-moderna-vaccine-94-5-effective-authorization-expected-by-friday/

MORE GOOD NEWS.

The FDA announced this morning that the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective. . .

. . .and we should expect an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug by Friday:

This would significantly increase the number of doses available to the public:

The briefing documents suggest there is some protection from infection after just one dose:

And this particular vaccine has higher efficacy for those under 65 — 96% versus those aged 65 and up — 86%:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...