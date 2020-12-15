https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/15/nbc-news-reporter-calls-out-fox-news-for-committing-a-stunning-act-of-journalism/

For the past four years, we’ve had to endure journos cheering on other journos when they shout out questions to President Trump or members of his administration. For example, just a few moments ago, Yamiche Alcindor highlighted this shouted question from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

But, you see, it’s different now that Joe Biden is president-elect. Now it’s journos cheering on Joe Biden’s response to one of these shouted questions. From NBC News’ Geoff Bennett:

You know, this would’ve been a perfect time for NBC News to acknowledge that Joe Biden is ducking questions:

The next four year will be the opposite of the last four years:

It’s called journalism, NBC News:

We would really like to know the answer, Joe:

Biden is the same as Trump, but without the media scrutiny:

***

