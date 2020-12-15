https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/15/nbc-news-reporter-calls-out-fox-news-for-committing-a-stunning-act-of-journalism/

For the past four years, we’ve had to endure journos cheering on other journos when they shout out questions to President Trump or members of his administration. For example, just a few moments ago, Yamiche Alcindor highlighted this shouted question from CNN’s Jim Acosta:

.@Acosta to @PressSec as she walked off after lashing out at the press: “Isn’t it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it everyday?” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 15, 2020

But, you see, it’s different now that Joe Biden is president-elect. Now it’s journos cheering on Joe Biden’s response to one of these shouted questions. From NBC News’ Geoff Bennett:

As Biden concluded his remarks, Peter Doocy of Fox shouted out to the president-elect to ask: “When did you find out your son was being investigated?” Biden turned back and with a dose of sarcasm replied: “Thanks for the congratulations. I appreciate it.” – via @mikememoli — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 15, 2020

You know, this would’ve been a perfect time for NBC News to acknowledge that Joe Biden is ducking questions:

Okay? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 15, 2020

The next four year will be the opposite of the last four years:

The expectation now is that the press is supposed to congratulate the president elect instead of asking them legitimate questions about a federal criminal investigation involving their family? Going to be an interesting 4 years. https://t.co/czcmR2jEga — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 15, 2020

It’s called journalism, NBC News:

I’ll also note this Tweet contains 2 NBC News reporters congratulating Biden for evading a question from the media, so enjoy the next four years, everyone. https://t.co/HCGu9igTW8 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 15, 2020

Is the news media asking questions about foreign conflicts of interest good or bad now? https://t.co/AzyJgxuEYz — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 15, 2020

We would really like to know the answer, Joe:

To respond to Doocy’s question with sarcasm would appear to suggest that Biden knew that his son was under federal criminal investigation during the campaign which means he lied to voters. https://t.co/e37gaMovp7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 15, 2020

Biden is the same as Trump, but without the media scrutiny:

So he won’t answer questions and he’s treating the media with disdain when the media asks relevant questions about his corruption? Is Biden just Trump? https://t.co/yQ5wcGtoUx — Jake (@UCCowboy) December 15, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

