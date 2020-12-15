https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/newyearseve-timessquare-covid/2020/12/15/id/1001720

The infamous Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will take place this year without a public audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said in a statement Tuesday.

The virtual event will include singer Gloria Gaynor performing her 1978 hit, “I Will Survive” and recognize the “Heroes of 2020,” including front responders, frontline and essential workers “and their families who sacrificed so much in 2020 to provide care and support their communities’”

“The Special Guest plays a pivotal role in the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, most notably by representing resounding resolve and a determined spirit, at a time when the world collectively awaits a renewed beginning,” said Tim Tompkins, President, Times Square Alliance. “This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise, as well as their families, who deal with their own set of sacrifices.”

People began celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square as early as 1904. The ball counting down the final 60 seconds of the year has been lowered every year since 1907, except in 1942 and 1943 when the ceremony was suspended due to the wartime “dimout” of lights in New York City.

