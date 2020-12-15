https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-yorkers-stung-by-amazon-loss-amid-pandemic-rip-aoc-do-something-positive-with-your-big-mouth

Business owners in Queens, New York, are reportedly furious at Democrats and especially Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), after they chased Amazon out of the city, which is now struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Almost two years after Amazon pulled out from a proposal to build a massive headquarters along the Queens waterfront, the site is a vacant eyesore — and, to many locals, the squandered economic opportunity is even more painful amid the coronavirus pandemic,” The New York Post noted. “The world’s largest e-tailer abruptly canceled its projected 25,000 job-producing campus in February 2019 after being taken aback by ferocious opposition from local pols — including Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and state Sen. Mike Gianaris.”

The Post called the vacant site “the scar that won’t heal.”

The following individuals spoke to The Post about the situation:

Eric Benaim, CEO of Modern Spaces realty: “It’s really crazy what’s going on. The city has no solutions. We have a do-nothing mayor. I’m watching AOC selling ‘Tax the rich’ T-shirts for $58 while businesses are leaving New York. That’s AOC’s solution. Who is going to pay $58 for a T-shirt when you’re out of a job?”

“It’s really crazy what’s going on. The city has no solutions. We have a do-nothing mayor. I’m watching AOC selling ‘Tax the rich’ T-shirts for $58 while businesses are leaving New York. That’s AOC’s solution. Who is going to pay $58 for a T-shirt when you’re out of a job?” Donna Drimer, owner of the Matted LIC art gallery and gift store: “The site just sits there empty. It’s terrible. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. People say, ‘If we only had Amazon.’ We got nothing. AOC, Giannaris, [local Councilman Jimmy] Van Bramer — wake up! People are leaving. Businesses are closing.”

“The site just sits there empty. It’s terrible. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. People say, ‘If we only had Amazon.’ We got nothing. AOC, Giannaris, [local Councilman Jimmy] Van Bramer — wake up! People are leaving. Businesses are closing.” Gianna Cerbone, owner of Manducatis Rustica restaurant: “I’m angry at the stupidity. Everybody fears AOC, who has no idea what she’s doing. Opposing Amazon benefited other communities. Imagine if AOC did something positive with her big mouth. I believed in Gianaris. Mike believed in the community until he went so far up AOC’s ass she couldn’t s–t him out.”

“I’m angry at the stupidity. Everybody fears AOC, who has no idea what she’s doing. Opposing Amazon benefited other communities. Imagine if AOC did something positive with her big mouth. I believed in Gianaris. Mike believed in the community until he went so far up AOC’s ass she couldn’t s–t him out.” Bishop Mitchell Taylor, pastor of the Center of Hope International Church: “It’s like we’re living in the 1970s. Things are worse for poor people now. The Amazon project provided a ray of hope to a lot of people. We didn’t want a handout. The largest public housing project in the country wanted the opportunity to do business with the largest retailer in the country.”

“Governor Cuomo, who with Mayor de Blasio helped negotiate the deal largely in private, blamed the State Senate, where crucial leaders opposed the plan,” The New York Times reported. “Ocasio-Cortez, who opposed the campus, blamed Amazon for seeking $3 billion in tax breaks and incentives that she said should have been spent elsewhere.”

The Times highlighted a Sienna College Research Institute survey that showed that New Yorkers pinned more blame on Ocasio-Cortez for ruining the deal than anyone else.

Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched efforts behind the scenes to try to bring Amazon back.

Ocasio-Cortez cheered sabotaging the Amazon deal, calling it “incredible,” claiming that the city was “subsidizing” the tens of thousands of jobs that the deal was going to bring to the area.

However, as Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio explained, “that $3 billion that would go back in tax incentives was only after we were getting the jobs and getting the revenue.”

Earlier this year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to devastate the U.S. economy, Ocasio-Cortez appeared to cheer job losses in the oil industry.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote her statement while promoting a tweet that stated: “Oil prices now at ‘negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down.”

The Houston Chronicle had reported at the time about the thousands of jobs that were being lost in the oil and gas industry. AOC later deleted her tweet.

Rep. @AOC after seeing news that means American workers will lose their jobs: “You absolutely love to see it.” pic.twitter.com/WcHb4fI220 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) April 20, 2020

