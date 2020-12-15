https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/letitia-james-trump-organization-political-weaponization/2020/12/15/id/1001693

A New York judge has reversed his previous ruling and will allow the Democrat state attorney general to get communications between an engineer and lawyers for the Trump Organization.

State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who previously ruled the communications protected under attorney-client privilege, changed his mind, declaring the Trump Organization must produce all communications with Ralph Mastromanaco, who was retained to develop the 212-acre Seven Springs estate in Westchester, New York.

Supposedly at issue is the Trump Organization’s establishment of a “conservation easement” in 2015 on the property it purchased in 1996 and whether the company inflated the value of the asset for tax advantages, according to the blog Law & Crime.

The investigation is one of several by New York Attorney General Letitia James into multiple Trump properties since March 2019.

Engoron ruled in October, communications between Mastromanaco and Trump Organization land-use attorney Charles Martabano were covered under attorney-client privilege but changed his mind after an hour and a half of oral arguments Tuesday.

