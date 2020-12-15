https://thepostmillennial.com/new-york-times-continues-to-ignore-swalwell-ties-to-alleged-chinese-spy

A week after California Democrat Eric Swalwell’s ties to an alleged Chinese spy, The New York Times still has not covered the story.

The New York Times has yet to inform its readers that Congressman Eric Swalwell, who sits on the Intelligence Committee, had a relationship with a Chinese spy. Journalism is broken. pic.twitter.com/2BCDLEYajy — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 11, 2020

According to a bombshell revelation report published by Axios, Christine Fang, the suspected spy, became close with Swalwell, reportedly planted an intern in Swalwell’s congressional office and even participated in his 2014 reelection campaign. Fang, who is also accused of having affairs with at least two U.S. mayors, did not donate money to Swalwell’s campaigns. So far there is no evidence of illegal contributions.

In 2015, Swalwell was informed of Fang’s alleged spying for China by the FBI in what is called a “defensive briefing”. Swalwell claims he cut ties with the alleged spy and has not been implicated in any wrongdoing. Yet as of Wednesday, Swalwell’s father and brother Eric Swalwell Sr. and Joshua Falwell were still friends with Fang on Facebook, years after the FBI flagged her for suspicious activities and the congressman allegedly cut her off. Later in the day, following reporting on the connections, their accounts no longer appeared on her friends list.

According to the Daily Caller, The New York Times is not the only outlet that has avoided reporting that a suspected Chinese spy was able to get close to multiple politicians. The Washington Post wrote articles about the news as recently as Friday, after first ignoring the report earlier in the week.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, called the lack of media reporting “infuriating, corrupt, and disgusting”. Crenshaw told Fox & Friends “That act in itself is affecting the election and they know it. The double standard of the mainstream media is one of the largest challenges of our times. Everybody knows it.”

Crenshaw said the lack of media coverage of the events surrounding Swalwell “has to stop.” Congressman also called for Swalwell involvement with the Chinese spy to be “…questioned by the media and Democrats.”

“Questions have to be answered there, but the left-wing media has no interest in asking them, and the Democrats have no interest in asking them, and we need to know what kind of information made it from the intel committee to Swalwell’s office, but we don’t, they don’t even seem to care.”

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner is demanding the House Ethics Committee “…immediately open an investigation” into the situation because Swalwell sits on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “Allowing an international spy to forge a close relationship with a member of Congress and then allowing personnel decisions to be influenced by a Chinese national does not reflect creditably on the House,” Sensenbrenner wrote according to Fox News.

On Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said the House speaker has “full confidence” in Swalwell and his ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee. He told Fox News the speaker will back Swalwell’s continued service on the committee, which has access to classified material and oversees activities of the US intelligence community.

Eric Swalwell’s reported entanglement with Chinese spy ignored by CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, NYT, WaPo after years of peddling the Russian collusion narrativehttps://t.co/eWPxcURx65 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) December 9, 2020

When Swalwell’s entanglements with Fang first became public, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News did not report the news on their morning or evening shows for the entirety of the day. MSNBC spent approximately five minutes of Tuesday on the report during early hours. CNN did not do any reporting on-air or on its online website. CNN did eventually cover the story Wednesday, when Swalwell came on to discuss the news with anchor Jim Sciutto. CNN did eventually do a write up of Swalwell’s TV segment and the story Wednesday evening. This despite the fact that these same outlets published and reported on the now debunked Trump-Russia claims.