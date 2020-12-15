https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/oc-sheriff-refuses-release-1800-dangerous-inmates-including-murderers-child-molesters-judges-order/

OC Sheriff Don Barnes

California – Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes fought back after a Superior Court Judge ordered the release of 1,858 dangerous inmates over concerns about Covid.

Nearly 200 of the ‘medically vulnerable’ inmates ordered to be released are murderers and child molesters.

In April the anti-American ACLU sued to ‘protect the medically vulnerable’ inmates at the Orange County jail and a radical judge sided with the ACLU.

Sheriff Barnes said he would immediately be appealing the judge’s order to the appellate court, calling the inmates a “significant threat to the public.”

“I have no intention of doing that, of releasing those individuals back into the community. I think they pose a serious threat,” Barnes said.

“We’ve released 1,400 inmates to date since March for low-level offenders. The only inmates remaining now are serious offenders,” Barnes explained. “Of the medically vulnerable, 90 of them are in custody for murder or attempted murder, 94 for child molestation.”

Sheriff Barnes said the inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19 are asymptomatic.

WATCH:

A judge orders @OCSheriff Don Barnes to release half of county jail inmates due to COVID concerns. Sheriff Barnes says many are too dangerous to be on the loose and asks judge to ID each prisoner by name “pursuant to his authority, not mine.” @CBSmichelegile reports for @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/IAELHWWUlD — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) December 16, 2020

