https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/oh-honey-no-msnbcs-liz-plank-asking-every-woman-to-change-twitter-handles-to-reflect-their-credentials-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

If we never have to see an argument about women and credentials it will be too soon.

What is it about some fancy letters behind a name that makes women (or men) feel like they’re more important? Why are so many fixated on that defining them?

Would the media and the Left have been kinder to Melania Trump if she had a doctorate?

Guess how this went over.

Bitchesquire.

Who knew that was a thing?

MUH STUDENT LOAN DEBT!

Duh.

From us too, dog.

Hey, that works.

***

Related:

Talk to the HAND, little man: Jim Acosta tries and fails miserably to bully Kayleigh McEnany and WE’RE here to point and laugh (watch)

And we thought JOE was bad … YIKES! Dr. Jill Biden’s opinion on minority students is pretty damn racist, just sayin’ (screenshot)

‘What a PHONY’: Megyn Kelly absolutely TORCHES ‘woke bully’ Debra Messing in 2 tweets and HOT DAMN, she ain’t playin’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...