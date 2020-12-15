https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/15/oh-honey-no-msnbcs-liz-plank-asking-every-woman-to-change-twitter-handles-to-reflect-their-credentials-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

If we never have to see an argument about women and credentials it will be too soon.

What is it about some fancy letters behind a name that makes women (or men) feel like they’re more important? Why are so many fixated on that defining them?

Would the media and the Left have been kinder to Melania Trump if she had a doctorate?

Can every woman who sees this change their handles to reflect their credentials? — Liz Plank, MSc. (@feministabulous) December 15, 2020

Guess how this went over.

Bitchesquire.

Who knew that was a thing?

These are the same people who want to force plumbers and carpenters to pay off their student loans. https://t.co/9dKhamGqEa — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 15, 2020

MUH STUDENT LOAN DEBT!

The fact that your seeking validation from others. Shows you’re not confident in who you are. https://t.co/bXX3id8I75 — president-elect Johnny a.k.a Becky ❌ 🍀🍀 (@jrosejunior1975) December 15, 2020

Duh.

Nothing about this issue is gendered. https://t.co/lRtwtptupf — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) December 15, 2020

Mine is updated https://t.co/kYdzcNb6LS — Mindy, Trad Girlfriend (@just_mindy) December 15, 2020

Yes, please do this, it’s important! Otherwise how willpeople know how pathetic we are? https://t.co/V2v7koFlZy — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) December 15, 2020

Credentials must be worshipped. https://t.co/0uzklZ54Nx — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 15, 2020

it’s a no from me, dog https://t.co/qaUGP2aglx — Jessica O’Donnell, Mrs. (@heckyessica) December 15, 2020

From us too, dog.

Y tho https://t.co/fwvfqY1swc — Annie, MLT – Master Lass of the Tw1tter (@AptlyAnnie) December 15, 2020

Hey, that works.

***

Related:

Talk to the HAND, little man: Jim Acosta tries and fails miserably to bully Kayleigh McEnany and WE’RE here to point and laugh (watch)

And we thought JOE was bad … YIKES! Dr. Jill Biden’s opinion on minority students is pretty damn racist, just sayin’ (screenshot)

‘What a PHONY’: Megyn Kelly absolutely TORCHES ‘woke bully’ Debra Messing in 2 tweets and HOT DAMN, she ain’t playin’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

