https://hannity.com/media-room/op-ed-in-georgia-unsigned-absentee-ballots-shown-on-video-adds-to-the-stench-of-election-corruption/
OP-ED: In Georgia, Unsigned Absentee Ballots, Shown on Video adds to the Stench of Election Corruption
By Don Brown
When major metro areas in six swing states announced a “stop count” order a little after 11 PM on Election Night, as President Trump cruised to an electoral landslide, a stench suddenly permeated the air in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
The post OP-ED: In Georgia, Unsigned Absentee Ballots, Shown on Video adds to the Stench of Election Corruption appeared first on Sean Hannity.