Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo is being criticized for betraying the body positivity movement by trying to lose weight, and some are accusing her of “succumbing to fatphobia.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, sparked the outrage among some of her fans when she posted on Instagram about a 10-day smoothie cleanse program she tried.

“I think I just wanted to stress eat and do things that were like, kind of self-harming. I think that it’s just great to reset your stomach and reset things, especially when you deal with gastrointestinal issues like I do. But I think I look f***ing great, too,” she explained.

The backlash

Lizzo had been previously praised by many in the fat positivity movement for being very proud of her body size. Some accused her of giving in to “diet culture” and fatphobia.

“Lizzo….girl. Why?” tweeted Stephanie Yeboah, the author of “Fattily Ever After.”

“It was inevitable. The industry is so violent towards fat women. Of course she was going to submit to toxic diet culture. It was only a matter of time,” Yeboah added in further tweets. “I think the disappointment lies in a lot of us (especially fat, black women) seeing ourselves in a woman who was so proud and confident in her body. It made us want to do the same to ours.”

She went on to accuse Lizzo of giving in to “fatphobia.”

“I have empathy for those who succumb to the pressures of fatphobia – especially when you are in the public eye. Especially when you exist within several intersections that carry little privilege,” she said.

Others registered their anger and disappointment with Lizzo on social media.

“Fatphobia intersects with other oppressions. If you’re a feminist, or an LGBTQ+ ally, or stand with BLM, etc… you have to stand with fat folk, too,” complained another user, who later deleted her tweet when others objected.

“To see Lizzo finally fall into the trap of ‘detox’ scams is so disheartening. She was the beacon for fat girls like me. A goal that showed we could learn to love ourselves and damn everyone else. And now she’s not. I feel so hurt,” tweeted another user.

“YES I am angry, YES I am triggered, yes I am mourning a big b**ch *MIGHT* wanna get skinny, bc that’s 1 more battle Fatphobia has won. Another loss to a system that wants me dead,” tweeted Atlanta poet Aurielle Marie.

‘Why are we celebrating her body?’

In January, reality show physical trainer Jillian Michaels was thoroughly excoriated by the body positivity movement after she declined to celebrate Lizzo’s body size.

“We should always be inclusive, but, you cannot glorify obesity. It’s dangerous. It kills people,” Michaels said at the time.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels added. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, like my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.'”

