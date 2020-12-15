http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L0SYvpXacD4/

A babysitter has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Georgia two-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

Kirstie Flood, 29, was charged with two counts of felony murder and one count each of malice murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children, WSB-TV reported.

Even though the police did not release the girl’s name, the family told WSB-TV the girl’s name is Fallon Fridley and gave photos of the two-year-old to the news station.

“Fallon was a beautiful little girl with her whole life ahead of her,” friends of the family wrote on a GoFundMe page to benefit the child’s mother, Kristin Fridley Gantt.

“She was only two years old. It is so hard to make sense of her tragic and untimely loss. Our hearts are broken for Kristin and her family and we grieve with her right now,” the statement continued.

Fallon’s parents said Flood had been their full-time babysitter since August and never thought she could be capable of such violence.

Police said they responded to a call at an apartment off Monterey Parkway last Wednesday. When they arrived at the residence, they found the toddler unresponsive.

Fallon was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Flood initially told the police the toddler hit her head on a park slide and did not wake up, police said. Doctors said the child’s injuries did not match up with Flood’s story.

An autopsy revealed Fallon suffered fatal injuries.

When the police searched Flood’s phone, a warrant stated she had been searching for things such as “what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that’s not yours.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Flood is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond since her arrest.

