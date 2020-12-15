http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-ev9QgCbeT8/

President Donald Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama lead their respective party primaries for a hypothetical 2024 presidential run, a December McLaughlin & Associates survey revealed.

The poll surveyed 438 Republican primary voters December 9-13 and asked, “Thinking ahead to the 2024 Republican primary election for President, if that election were held today among the following candidates, for whom would you vote?”

Trump overwhelming led the pack with 56 percent support — a three-point jump from November’s survey. Vice President Mike Pence came in a distant second with 11 percent support, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came in third with five percent support. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) garnered four percent support, followed by former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, both of whom garnered three percent. The remaining candidates saw two percent support or less, with ten percent remaining undecided:

The survey also examined a hypothetical 2024 scenario on the Democrat side, asking 443 registered Democrats the same question. Voters seemed less united on a singular candidate, though Michelle Obama saw the most support with 29 percent. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris saw 25 percent support, followed by Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) with seven percent. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) garnered five percent support. The remaining candidates saw three percent support or less, while 18 percent remain undecided:

While Trump’s legal challenges continue, electors across 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, met in their respective states Monday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the president-elect.

On Monday, Trump’s senior adviser, Stephen Miller, reminded pundits that the only date in the U.S. Constitution in this process of transferring power is January 20. That, he said, is “more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”

The president teased a 2024 run during a White House Christmas party earlier this month.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years, otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told attendees.

