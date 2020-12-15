https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/15/possible-secretary-of-transportation-pete-buttigiegs-favorite-board-game-involves-collecting-trains/
About The Author
Related Posts
Virtue signal received: Barack Obama's Education Secretary Arne Duncan says 'we need to talk a lot more about whiteness'
November 4, 2020
Sounds like COVID19 doesn't stand a chance against Joe Biden's 'secret plan' [video]
November 13, 2020
Will journos notice RBG's race problem at her funeral?
September 22, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy