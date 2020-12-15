https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-attorney-lin-wood-kemp-raffensperger-will-soon-going-jail/

Donald Trump won the state of Georgia in 2016 by 6 percentage points and over 200,000 votes.

President Trump is the most popular Republican in US history.

In 2020 he won over 74 million votes that we know of. We also now have evidence that Dominion voting machines were switching votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

The 2020 election was entrenched in fraud.

The liberal media wants you to believe that Georgia flipped to Democrat during the Trump years.

Impossible.

As we have reported numerous times now the election numbers in Georgia are suspect, fraudulent, and impossible.

We even HAVE VIDEO of Democrats at work stealing votes from the people of Georgia.

But Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger don’t care.

Has anyone questioned Ruby Freeman or her daughter?

On Monday night Attorney Lin Wood tweeted out that Georgia Governor Kemp and Secretary of State “will soon be going to jail.”

President Trump retweeted Lin Wood this morning.

