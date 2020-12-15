https://moonbattery.com/judge-orders-half-of-orange-county-jail-let-loose/

Given the excessive power held by ideologically deranged judges in California, almost any extreme of malevolent lunacy can be inflicted on the public in the name of COVID-19 — even letting half the criminals out of jail:

A Superior Court judge has ordered that the Orange County jail population be cut in half, ruling that the sheriff had failed to reduce the number of inmates to ensure adequate social distancing.

Credit the ACLU with an assist:

The move came in response to a lawsuit filed in April by the American Civil Liberties Union against Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, seeking the release of medically vulnerable and disabled inmates as well as necessary measures to protect those remaining in the jails from the coronavirus.

So Judge Peter Wilson decided to let half the criminals loose. That way, everyone will be safe from the ChiCom virus.

Barnes said in a statement that the order would result in the release of more than 1,800 inmates, many of whom have been convicted of or are awaiting trial for violent crimes…

Why not just let all the criminals loose and put anyone who isn’t a criminal in jail? At least the law-abiding would be safer there than out in public in a state succumbing to anarchotyranny.

Wilson has commanded Sheriff Barnes to maintain the insane reductions “until the current COVID-19 emergency is declared terminated.” You can see why they wanted the curve as flat as possible; the flatter the curve, the longer they can draw this out.

Daisy Ramirez of the ACLU of Southern California crows triumphantly:

“This order recognizes that we must not forget the humanity of incarcerated people, and they should not be put in mortal danger.”

However, forgetting the humanity of regular Americans and putting them in mortal danger by unleashing violent felons upon them is SOP for the ACLU and for California’s liberal overlords.

Daily Wire has some background on the Orange County jail, which at least until recently was the second largest in California:

Barnes reduced the jail population by about 45% last spring and was instructed by a court to release even more detainees, including some sex offenders. According to the agency, the average daily jail population count declined to 2,826 on May 11 at the height of the active COVID-19 cases in its system. That number has steadily increased to 3,628, far below its capacity of 6,159. Of Orange County’s 691 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, none have died, and only three have been admitted to hospitals for treatment, recent data provided by the department indicates.

But we already knew this isn’t about keeping criminals safe from coronavirus. It’s about unleashing chaos while simultaneously criminalizing constructive activities like running a restaurant.

On a tip from ABC of the ANC.