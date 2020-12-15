https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rand-paul-leans-toward-fighting-biden-electors/
About The Author
Related Posts
Georgia House to hold second round of formal hearings Thursday morning… RSBN will cover it live…
December 9, 2020
Democrat Rita Hart files lawsuit to steal congressional seat…
December 3, 2020
Raffensperger holds presser… ‘Trump supporters being exploited’
November 30, 2020
What’s $27 million between friends…
October 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy