https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/rep-babin-disappointed-sen-majority-leader-mcconnell-called-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Brian Babin said during an interview on The Water Cooler with David Brody that he was “disappointed” with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to call Joe Biden “president-elect.”

“I was very disappointed because it’s really not final until January the 6th when those electoral votes are ratified and certified by the House and the Senate,” the Texas Republican said. “And until that time I think that there’s just too many allegations, too many hundreds and hundreds of sworn affidavits.”

Biden received more than the 270 electoral votes required to win a presidential contest. The electoral votes will be counted during a Jan. 6th joint session of Congress presided over by Vice President Mike Pence. According to reports, Sen. McConnell has opposed the prospect of GOP senators contesting results on Jan. 6th.

President Trump and others have alleged that fraud tainted the election and the president has not conceded in the contest.

“Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said Tuesday on the Senate floor. “But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th. The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden.”

