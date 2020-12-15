https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barry-loudermilk-covid-19-lawmakers-georgia/2020/12/15/id/1001664

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., on Tuesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

At least six Georgia lawmakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including Georgia GOP Reps. Austin Scott, Rick Allen, and Drew Ferguson, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

“I’m quarantining at home in Georgia, with mild symptoms, but I look forward to getting back to my full legislative duties as soon as possible,” he said in a press release.

Loudermilk was tested late last week after he came in contact with someone who had contracted the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who last week met with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan, was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The former New York City mayor attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear a mask at the hearing.

The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

