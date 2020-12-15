https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-crenshaw-on-double-standards-in-mainstream-media-infuriating-corrupt-and-disgusting_3618585.html

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said on Monday that the mainstream media is “infuriating, corrupt, and disgusting” because of its double standards in reporting on Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption and Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-Calif.) relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

“We also learned the investigation into Hunter Biden was also kept under wraps because they didn’t want to affect the election, but that is affecting the election to not be reporting on it. … The double standard of the mainstream media is one of the largest challenges of our time. … It is infuriating, corrupt, and disgusting,” Crenshaw said on “Fox & Friends.”

Tucker Carson of Fox News also said that Fox and other media organizations knew about Hunter Biden, but didn’t talk about it. “They hid critically relevant news from their readers and their viewers because they didn’t want to hurt Joe Biden’s chances of getting elected,” Carson said.

In regards to Swalwell’s case, Crenshaw said many questions need to be answered, but mainstream media has no interest in asking them. “We need to know what kind of information made it from the intel committee to Swalwell’s office, to Fang Fang,” Crenshaw said.

The news about Swalwell broke last week. According to Fox, CNN covered the story for just over 3 minutes with mainly a defense of Swalwell, while MSNBC didn’t cover it at all. NBC, CBS, and ABC didn’t cover it at all last weekend.

A report from Axios last Monday revealed that a Chinese national, named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, worked on infiltrating American officials, including then-councilman Swalwell. The report said Swalwell cut ties with her after investigators gave him a “defensive briefing.”

Swalwell has refused to discuss his relationship with Fang.

